No Attempt to Block Access to Contract Details – Transport Ministry on Fourth Estate RTI Request



Accra: The Ministry of Transport says it has not denied The Fourth Estate access to information regarding a contract with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Ministry’s response follows a social media post by Mr. Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, alleging that the Ministry had refused to release details of a contract under which a company was allegedly paid GHS340,000 per day in 2022 for the disinfection of airports and aviation facilities.





In a statement signed by its Public Relations Unit, the Ministry explained that The Fourth Estate submitted a request for a copy of the contract on May 28, 2025, in accordance with Section 18 of the RTI Act. The Ministry said it had responded to the request while adhering strictly to the procedures stipulated by the law.





The Ministry emphasized that the RTI Act required applicants to go through a series of steps to access information, noting that The Fourth Estate had only just begun the process and was encouraged to exhaust all procedures as provided by the law. It reiterated its commitment to good governance, stressing that it did not shield any corporate organization or individual involved in wrongdoing.

