Nkwanta South MCE Pledges Servant Leadership in Oti Region



Nkwanta: Mr Joseph Antwi Awal, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has pledged to adopt a servant-leadership approach in serving the people of Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region. Mr Awal, who made this commitment in an interview, emphasised his leadership philosophy, which prioritises the needs of the community, ensuring that their aspirations and challenges are at the forefront of collective efforts.





According to Ghana News Agency, the MCE urged conflicting factions to work towards creating an environment where dialogue prevails over division, unity over tribal and ethnic strife, and collaboration over contention. Mr Awal outlined plans to empower young entrepreneurs in agriculture and prioritise critical investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, trade, and transportation.





Moving forward with his servant-leadership approach, Mr Awal aims to foster a supportive atmosphere where voices are heard and valued. His commitment to peace, collaboration, and community development is expected to drive progress and bring about positive change in Nkwanta South Municipality.





Mr Richard Kwame Nayo, the assembly member for Nkwanta South Nsana-Zongo Electoral Area, also emphasised the need for collaboration to ensure lasting peace in the Municipality. He pledged the assembly members’ support to the new MCE to enable him to execute his developmental agenda and promote socio-economic development.

