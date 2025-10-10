Nkwanta South MCE Distributes Sanitary Pads to Enhance Girl-Child Education



Nkwanta south: Mr Joseph Antwi Awal, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Nkwanta South Municipality, has made a significant contribution to girl-child education by distributing sanitary pads to students in the area. This initiative aims to reduce school absenteeism, particularly during menstrual periods.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Awal stated that the donation aligns with the government’s broader efforts to improve menstrual hygiene and ensure that girls remain in school. He emphasized that access to sanitary pads is expected to positively impact the students by boosting their confidence and allowing them to concentrate on their studies without concerns about menstrual hygiene.





Mr Jonathan Korsinah, the Municipal Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the MCE during a brief event, commending him for his thoughtful gesture. He noted that this contribution would significantly support adolescent girls’ education and promote menstrual hygiene in schools. Mr Korsinah also acknowledged the MCE’s dedication to enhancing education in Nkwanta South, highlighting the tangible differences being made in the lives of students and teachers.





Additionally, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, the Oti Regional Minister, addressed the students, advising them to foster peace within the Nkwanta South region. He stressed the importance of peace for development and prosperity. Mr Gyapong encouraged students to become ambassadors of peace in their communities, promoting understanding, tolerance, and coexistence among all people. He remarked that despite past challenges, the Municipality could achieve its full potential through peace.

