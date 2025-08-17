Nkwanta SHS Headmaster Apologises to GES Over Unauthorised Media Interview



Nkwanta: Mr. Solomon Sarpong Bagmae, Headmaster of Nkwanta Senior High School, has apologised to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Acting Oti Regional Director of GES for granting a media interview without prior approval. The interview, which was aimed at seeking food support for candidates preparing for their West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination in the municipality, led to his suspension due to the comments he made.

According to Ghana News Agency, the headmaster clarified that the report did not accurately reflect the situation. He explained that contrary to claims of an increase in candidate numbers, none of the three schools registered additional candidates, and those already registered with WAEC were counted. Mr. Bagmae further emphasised that food provision was made available prior to the crisis, after authorities requested that candidates return to study.

The headmaster admitted that his interview with the media was part of his advocacy for students’ well-b

eing due to the disturbances in the area, which led to his exaggerating school needs. Mr. Bagmae stressed that his intention was not to disrespect or undermine the government, Ghana Education Service, or any other authority. He therefore offered an unreserved apology to all the authorities in charge of education and other stakeholders who had worked to ensure that candidates could return to school to sit for their final exams.

He assured the public that the candidates are now comfortably taking their exams in a conducive environment.