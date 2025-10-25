NHIA Regional Director Refutes Claims of Return to ‘Cash and Carry’ System



Tamale: Mr. Alhassan Abdulai, the Acting Northern Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has dismissed claims that Ghana is reverting to the Cash and Carry system of healthcare delivery.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Abdulai noted that recent challenges faced by some National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) subscribers were not indicative of a collapse of the scheme. Instead, he attributed these issues to temporary systemic failures on the part of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), not the NHIA.





Mr. Abdulai explained that when systems are down at GHS facilities, some health service providers fail to explore alternative options and improperly bill NHIS subscribers, leading to misconceptions about the scheme’s stability. He condemned this practice as illegal charging and emphasized that it does not reflect the NHIS’s operational status.





The clarification came during a public sensitisation campaign organized by the NHIA in Tamale, targeting market centers and street vendors to enhance public understanding of NHIS and its digital innovations aimed at facilitating easier access to healthcare.





Mr. Abdulai highlighted a new mobile application that eliminates the need for long queues at NHIS offices, describing it as simple and convenient, thus promoting effective time management for clients.





He also discussed the NHIA’s efforts to educate the public on integrating the Ghana Card with the NHIS database, allowing subscribers to access healthcare services using their national identification card. This integration helps reduce the NHIS’s reliance on taxpayer money for printing physical cards and speeds up service access.





Mr. Abdulai urged the media to support the NHIA’s initiatives by spreading accurate information and correcting misconceptions about the scheme. He reaffirmed the NHIA’s commitment to maintaining a robust and transparent health insurance system that guarantees equitable access to quality healthcare for all citizens.

