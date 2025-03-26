NGO Awards Scholarships to Eight Needy Students in Nkwanta South



Nkwanta South: Dr Geoffrey A. Razak Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has awarded full scholarships to eight brilliant but needy students in the Nkwanta South Municipality. The students will pursue programmes such as Pharmacy Assistant/Medicine Counter Assistant, accredited by the Pharmacy Council, and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Science, accredited by the Allied Health Professions Council.





According to Ghana News Agency, each student received a cheque of GHS4,000 to cover their first-year semester fees and accommodation. Dr Geoffrey A. Razak, the founder of the Foundation, in his address, urged the beneficiaries to make the most out of the scholarship and study hard to secure a brighter future. He also expressed his commitment to supporting more needy but brilliant students within the municipality and beyond.





Mr Jonathan Korsinah, the Municipal Education Director, thanked the organisation for such an impactful initiative, which will go a long way to changing the lives of many families. He also urged parents to support their wards during the period they were going to spend in school because the NGO alone could not foot all their bills and personal needs.





Mr Frank Yeboah, Assembly Member for Bontibor/Salifukrom electoral area, on behalf of the parents thanked Dr Razak for his generous support and acknowledged the foundation’s ongoing efforts to promote education in the community. Other stakeholders present at the presentation included Mr Bour, Board Chair of the Foundation, and Mrs Salisu Martha Yahaya, Public Relations Officer GES in Nkwanta South, Mr. Abasa David Nyafule, Assembly Member for Kpena electoral area, and parents of the beneficiaries.

