NCCE Engages Youth at Gambaga to Counter Violent Extremism.



GAMBAGA: The East Mamprusi Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the North East Region has engaged youth groups at Gambaga as part of efforts to prevent and contain violent extremism through the promotion of social cohesion.

According to Ghana News Agency, the youth groups, drawn from various communities, were taken through peaceful coexistence and interfaith tolerance, triggers and effects of violent extremism, radicalisation, and the impact of disinformation, as well as ways they could resist and withstand the appeal of terrorism.

The engagement of the youth formed part of the European Union (EU)-sponsored project, dubbed ‘Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE),’ being implemented by the NCCE in the five Northern Regions and three other adjoining regions. It aimed at augmenting the youth’s understanding of peacebuilding mechanisms, social cohesion, and community-based mechanisms, including identifying early warning signs and basic community-based strategies

for countering arms proliferation.

Mr Abdulai Abdul Mugis, the East Mamprusi Municipal Director of the NCCE, addressing the media on the sidelines of the engagement, said it was important to inculcate in the youth the spirit of patriotism and civic responsibility, and invoke a sense of belonging to their own immediate community. That, Mr Mugis indicated, would enable them to understand the negative consequences of joining violent extremist groups and appreciate the legal framework that barred the activities of violent extremists and terrorist groups, hence becoming peace ambassadors.

Mr Issah Iddrisu, a representative from the Gambaga Office of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), urged the youth to guard themselves against being used by violent extremists. He said the security services needed information to work, and the support of the youth in assisting them with the needed information would enable them to tackle various crimes in the area for peaceful coexistence.

Mr Ibrahim Meshanu, an educationist,

urged the youth to use non-violent means in addressing their grievances and not engage in activities that would fuel violent extremism in the area to worsen their plight.