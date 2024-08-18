Nayala: an association plants 100 trees and offers 25 stoves to IDPs in Toma



Ouagadougou: The ‘KA WA YOO’ Association handed over 25 improved homes to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the commune of Toma and planted 100 trees on August 13, 2024.

As part of its activities, the ‘KA WA YOO’ association planted 100 trees along the roads of the city of Toma. It also provided 25 improved shelters to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the city.

According to the president of the association, Raoul Baba Toé, this initiative is part of the fight against deforestation, in accordance with the objectives of the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

The second vice-president of the special delegation of the municipality of Toma, Donatien Paré, assured that the donation will allow beneficiaries to save firewood, a major concern in his municipality for some time.

For his part, the High Commissioner of the province, Honoré Frédéric Paré, welcomed the initiative of the ‘KA WA YOO’ Association. He invited the hundred women to whom the association also gave a tree to spare no effort in

maintaining it.

Note that the reforestation session benefited from technical support from the provincial management in charge of the environment of Nayala.

Source : Burkina Information Agency