NADMO Mourns Its Deputy Director General



Accra: The National Disaster Management Organization: The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has extended its condolences to the families of Mr Samuel Aboagye, its Deputy Director General in-charge of Protocol. Mr Aboagye was part of the officers who died in the helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6 at Adansi in the Ashanti Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, an official statement signed by Major (RTD) Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, the Director General of NADMO, mentioned that Mr Aboagye’s dedication, service, and commitment to the safety and well-being of Ghanaians would be remembered always. The statement also highlighted that Mr Aboagye was a Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East in the 2024 elections.

The organization has requested that Mr Aboagye’s role at NADMO, before his tragic passing, be acknowledged in all public discussions. ‘NADMO extends sincere condolences to the family, friends, and sympathisers of the late Mr Samuel Aboagye,’ the statement added.