Nabdam District Food Secure – Agric Director Reveals.



NABDAM: Mr Rashid Imoro, the Nabdam District Director of Department of Agriculture in the Upper East Region, has revealed that the Nabdam District remained food secure, despite challenges posed by climatic variations this season. He stated that ‘despite the early drought, Nabdam remains food secure. Our food balance sheet confirms that the district is self-sufficient in key crops such as sorghum, millet, and groundnuts, among others. We also have an abundance of animal products, which further strengthens our food security.’

According to Ghana News Agency, the Director added that the district had also been noted for producing high-quality sorghum, maize, and millet that attracted aggregators to purchase sorghum and millet for industrial purposes. The Agric Director said this when he addressed farmers and other stakeholders from the district at the 40th National Farmers Day celebration held in Pelungu. It was held on the theme: ‘Building Climate Resilience and Recovery for Sustainable Food Security.’ The Direc

tor highlighted that the significant strides made in the district’s agricultural sector contributed to its current food sufficiency status.

He, however, underscored the growing challenges farmers faced due to changing climate patterns such as hot temperatures, droughts, and pest infestations, which were exerting pressure on food production across the nation. In response to these challenges, he said the Directorate had been actively promoting climate-smart technologies to enhance productivity. ‘This year alone, we have disseminated massive quantities of certified, short-duration seeds such as sorghum, maize, and soybean to farmers. These high-yielding and climate-sensitive seeds have been pivotal in boosting food production,’ he said.

Mr Imoro added that about 40 demonstration farms had been established across the district to train farmers on innovative techniques to combat climatic adversities. He said there was the need for climate-smart agricultural practices to mitigate those challenges and ensure sustai

nable food security for the future. Despite the successes, he acknowledged several challenges facing the Department, including inadequate staffing and logistics, and called on the government and other organizations with an interest in agriculture for support.

Madam Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive (DCE), commended the Agriculture Director and his staff and farmers in the district for their relentless effort in contributing to the food basket of the district, stressing that the government was committed to giving them the needed support. She called on the farmers to take advantage of the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs Phase Two programme to improve climate resilience to upsurge food production. Madam Anamoo also expressed gratitude to Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited and the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocesan Development Organization (NABOCADO) for sponsoring this year’s farmers Day. Over 18 farmers were honored, with the ultimate prize being a motor king Tricycle for Mr Kpribil Nyaba, adj

udged the best farmer in the district.