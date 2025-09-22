Music Sensation King Paluta Drops Visuals of ‘La Vida Loca’ Masterpiece



Accra: Ghanaian music sensation King Paluta has dropped the music video of his newly released song ‘La Vida Loca’.





According to Ghana News Agency, the song, since its release, has been making waves, especially on TikTok, where fans are jamming to the musical masterpiece of the award-winning musician. The new single is produced by award-winning music producer Apya and King Paluta, exploring themes of love, trust, and hope for success.





The song combines modern beats with soulful melodies, with King Paluta showcasing his songwriting and vocal abilities. Unquestionably one of Ghana’s biggest recent music sensations, King Paluta has remained consistent over the years and continues to produce grooving tunes.





His most recent track, ‘Foko’ has garnered massive numbers across various streaming platforms and is in contention for the Most Popular Song of the Year award. The new song is available across streaming platforms, including Boomplay, Audiomack, and Spotify, while the music video is on YouTube.

