Multichoice Ghana Declines Minister’s Directive to Slash DStv Subscription Fees



Accra: Multichoice Ghana has reiterated that it is not tenable to reduce its DStv subscription fees in the manner proposed by Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation. The Minister, on Friday, August 1, 2025, issued a directive to MultiChoice Ghana to either comply with the Government’s request for a 30 percent reduction in DStv subscription fees or face suspension in Ghana.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Alex Okyere, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, responded to the Minister’s directive by expressing concern over the recent statements made regarding DStv pricing in Ghana. Mr Okyere stated, “It is regrettable that the Honourable Minister has taken this stance, notwithstanding our ongoing endeavours to engage with the Honourable Minister candidly and in good faith on this important matter.”





In an effort to resolve the issue, MultiChoice Ghana has proposed an alternative engagement avenue to the Honourable Minister and the National Communications Authority (NCA). The company, having operated in Ghana for over 30 years, emphasized its commitment to its employees, contract staff, dealers, installers, agents, and retailers in the country.





The statement also highlighted the potential negative impacts of an impasse on the company’s operations and the livelihoods of others. MultiChoice expressed its dedication to collaborating with the Minister and the NCA to find a resolution. It stressed its ongoing efforts to maintain low DStv subscription fees amid a challenging competitive and macro-economic environment, without compromising customer choice and service quality.





While acknowledging the recent appreciation of the Cedi, MultiChoice Ghana asserted that reducing the DStv subscription fees as proposed by the Minister is not feasible. The company remains committed to constructive engagement with the Minister and adherence to all applicable laws and regulations in Ghana, hoping for reciprocal cooperation from the authorities.

