MTN Supports Ghana Football Association with $2 Million Sponsorship for National Teams



Accra: The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has welcomed MTN Ghana, a leading telecommunication brand, as the headline sponsor for four national teams and the U-19 Elite Championship, in a deal valued at $2 million.

According to Ghana News Agency, the partnership aims to enhance Ghana’s football ecosystem and will cover the Black Stars, Black Queens, Black Satellites, and the Black Starlets over the next two years. At the unveiling ceremony in Accra, MTN Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stephen Blewet, highlighted the company’s dedication to sports development, despite its primary focus on telecommunications. He emphasized the significant role sports play as a tool for youth empowerment.

Mr. Blewet noted that MTN has been a long-standing supporter of Ghanaian football, serving as the headline sponsor of the MTN FA Cup for over a decade. This collaboration with the GFA has rejuvenated one of Ghana’s historic competitions, offering a platform for young players to pursue their dreams and showcase their tal

ents. He added that the MTN FA Cup has become one of Ghana’s most competitive leagues, helping to discover young talents and supporting other impactful initiatives.

He stressed that MTN Ghana’s commitment to both clubs and national teams is part of its corporate social responsibility. Mr. Blewet described the sponsorship as more than just financial support, but as an initiative that strengthens the bond between MTN, the people of Ghana, the GFA, the Ministry, and the sports community. He expressed confidence that with adequate support, the Black Stars have the potential to become World Cup champions in the future.

The Chief Executive Officer extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the GFA, and other key stakeholders for fostering a strong partnership. Mr. Kurt Edwin Okraku, President of the GFA, hailed the sponsorship as a timely boost for the association’s efforts in football development. He noted that the investment by MTN would ensure that young athletes receive optimal preparation fo

r major competitions.

Mr. Okraku cited the success of players like Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who now competes in top-flight European football, as a testament to the impact of MTN’s support. He also commended MTN Ghana for renewing its commitment to the GFA, highlighting the significance of their continued collaboration.