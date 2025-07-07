MTN Ghana Bolsters Edina Bakatue Festival with Significant Contributions



Elmina: Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana has donated GHC20,000, an assorted drink hamper, and GHC1,000 worth of airtime to the Edina Traditional Council to support this year’s Bakatue festival. Mr. David Woasey, the Central and Western Areas Sales Manager of MTN Ghana, presented the items to Nana Kwamina Nguando IV, the Chief of Simiw, during a brief ceremony at the Anomansa Palace, the seat of the Edinamanhen.





According to Ghana News Agency, the theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Sustaining our heritage to promote tourism for community and national development.’ Mr. Woasey explained that as a multinational African company with its roots in South Africa, MTN Ghana is committed to promoting African culture and heritage, hence their continuous support for festivals across the country. He emphasized that the gesture was also intended to strengthen the company’s longstanding partnership with the chiefs and people of Edina.





Mr. Woasey stated, ‘We believe in promoting the African culture and that is why we come here every year to lend our support so that collectively, we can preserve and sell our culture through our festivals.’ With thousands of people expected to gather in the ancient city, he noted that the network capacity in Elmina had been enhanced to accommodate the influx of visitors.





Furthermore, MTN Ghana will set up sales centres and offer exciting promotions to allow attendees to gain easy and affordable access to their services, thereby facilitating the promotion of the festival across various platforms.





Nana Nguando IV expressed gratitude for MTN Ghana’s support, acknowledging their interest in promoting cultural heritage. He recalled past contributions from the company, including GHC37,000, T-shirts, and a colorful backdrop for the regatta, and expressed anticipation for future collaborations to enhance the Bakatue celebration.





The Chief noted that Elmina, with the largest population in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipality, offers a substantial platform for business. On behalf of Nana Kodwo Condua VI, the Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, he expressed appreciation for MTN Ghana’s continuous support.

