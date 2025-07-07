COCOBOD Launches Balanced Scorecard Initiative to Enhance Cocoa Industry Performance



Kumasi: The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has unveiled a new performance management strategy aimed at revitalizing the cocoa industry by adopting a balanced scorecard approach. The announcement was made at the commencement of a three-day management retreat in Kumasi, where leadership and senior staff convened to discuss transitioning from administrative-focused systems to a performance-based culture.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Ato Boateng, the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Finance and Administration at COCOBOD, emphasized the necessity of this shift, highlighting that the current state of COCOBOD demanded a concerted effort to effect substantial change. He stated, “By Friday when we will be leaving here, every staff member of COCOBOD must have a scorecard. This is not just a framework but a culture and a lifestyle.” He further stressed the importance of measuring what matters and placing value on it, marking the beginning of the recovery journey.





Mr. Boateng detailed a three-phase implementation plan to underpin the new policy. This plan includes setting clear objectives across financial, customer, internal process, and learning and growth perspectives. Additionally, it aims to improve operational efficiency and reduce errors to meet quality standards, while also promoting cross-functional collaboration and accountability to dismantle departmental or divisional silos.





He urged management and all staff members to rethink activities that contribute value and eliminate those that do not, noting that promotions and career advancements would be strictly linked to measurable performance under the new system. The Deputy Chief Executive explained that the approach is designed to shift COCOBOD from prioritizing routine administrative processes to fostering a dynamic, results-oriented culture.





Mr. Francis Ocran, the Director of Human Resource at COCOBOD, highlighted that the balanced scorecard would start with leadership ensuring alignment throughout the organization. He described it as a fundamental shift from traditional appraisal systems, establishing it as a framework to integrate performance into COCOBOD’s daily operations.





The retreat signified the official beginning of the implementation process, with the expectation that staff would promptly adopt the Balanced Scorecard methodology.

