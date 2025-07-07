Court Sentences Man to 19 Years for Robbing Pregnant Woman



According to ghana news agency:00 AM, Avortide, armed with a machete, threatened Madam Ogechi Chidiebere, a Nigerian resident in Ho, who was the complainant and victim. The incident occurred at Tsikpota near New Housing, Ho, while the victim was on her way to antenatal care at the Ho Municipal Hospital.





Avortide robbed Madam Chidiebere of GHS3,000.00 and a Tecno Spark 30c mobile phone valued at GHS2,500.00. The prosecution stated that on June 19, 2025, at about 6:00 PM, the Regional Police Intelligence team apprehended Nbonu at the Ho main Market. He was found in possession of the stolen phone. During interrogations, Nbonu revealed that Avortide sold him the phone for GHS850.00.





The police coordinated with Nbonu, which led to the arrest of Avortide at Matse, a suburb of Ho. After a thorough investigation, Avortide was charged with robbery contrary to Section 149 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), as amended by the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2003 (Act 646). Meanwhile, Nbonu faced charges of dishonestly receiving contrary to Section 146 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). However, after the trial, Nbonu was found innocent.

