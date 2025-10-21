MTN Commends Black Stars on Securing 2026 World Cup Spot



Accra: MTN Ghana has congratulated the senior national football team, the Black Stars, for their qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the achievement as a true reflection of the team’s indomitable spirit, hard work, and unity of purpose. Ghana wrapped up their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 victory over Comoros, securing their fifth appearance at the mundial.





According to Ghana News Agency, the team’s determination throughout the campaign was a testament that with focus and teamwork, success is always within reach. It reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting Ghanaian football at all levels, while standing firmly behind the Black Stars in their quest to make history on the world stage.





The telecommunication network further emphasized that its vision goes beyond sponsorship, aiming to elevate Ghanaian football to the highest international standards while inspiring the next generation of players and fans. MTN Ghana, which took up the mantle as the main sponsor of the Black Stars months back, has been instrumental in supporting the team’s journey to the global stage.





Through financial support, logistical backing, and motivational initiatives, MTN has played a key role in creating an environment that has enabled the team to perform with confidence and pride. Beyond the Black Stars, MTN’s sponsorship extends across all the national football teams both male and female, reinforcing its deep-seated commitment to the holistic growth and development of Ghana football.





The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has on numerous occasions lauded MTN’s long-term investment and partnership, describing it as a cornerstone of football’s revival and sustainability in the country.

