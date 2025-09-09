MT5 Platform Now Available on Axi Select, Empowering More Traders Globally

SYDNEY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global online broker Axi is excited to announce that the MT5 platform is now available for its industry-leading funded trader program, Axi Select. This integration gives traders the flexibility to choose the platform that best fits their trading approach—all in one place.

Axi Select offers traders a unique opportunity to trade with up to US$1 million in funded capital—with no evaluation fees, no demo accounts, and no time limits. The inclusion of the MT5 platform brings this opportunity to even more traders, combining next-gen trading technology with a clear pathway to capital and growth.

“We launched Axi Select to redefine what’s possible for ambitious traders,” said Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select. “By bringing MT5 to the program, we’re expanding access and giving traders a more flexible and powerful way to grow their trading careers with Axi.”

The Axi MT5 platform offers:

Advanced charting and analytics tools

Deeper market coverage and faster execution

Multifunctional trading interface with algorithmic trading capabilities

With MT5 now available on Axi Select, traders can enjoy the program’s full benefits directly within their MT5 environment, while still having the option to continue on MT4 if it better suits their trading needs.

On either MT4 or MT5, Axi Select traders can:

Trade real markets with live capital (starting from $5k up to $1M)

Progress at their own pace without registration fees, challenges or time limits

Track performance with the Edge Score system

Access exclusive education and coaching

Progress on their journey to pro-trading

This move reflects Axi Select’s mission to support traders at every stage, delivering tools and opportunities that align with real, long-term goals —not just short-term wins.

For more information or to join Axi Select on MT5, visit: https://www.axi.com/int/funded-trader-programme

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: [email protected]

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

