Mr Ken Ofori-Atta Notified Chief of Staff of His Trip, Lawyers Assert



Accra: Lawyers for Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, a former Minister of Finance, assert that their client had informed the former Chief of Staff in early January, and more recently the current Chief of Staff, about his trip abroad. The lawyers stated that Mr Ofori-Atta is currently undergoing medical observation and tests, which will lead to medical decisions regarding his treatment.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) declared Mr Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice on Tuesday. The former Minister is under investigation for alleged corruption and related offences. Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo, one of Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawyers, mentioned that they were informed by their client about a letter dated January 24, 2025, which was left at his security post for his attention. Mr Ofori-Atta, being out of the country at the time, was not in Ghana to personally receive the letter.





The letter invited Mr Ofori-Atta to attend a meeting at the OSP Offices on February 10, 2025. The lawyers communicated that they would notify the OSP of Mr Ofori-Atta’s return to Ghana to reschedule the meeting. They also expressed their willingness to provide any necessary information to the OSP until Mr Ofori-Atta is available for in-person investigations.





The investigations focus on contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, among other issues. These include the termination of a contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology, and procurement processes related to a contract awarded by the Ministry of Health. Additionally, the investigation covers activities and payments related to the National Cathedral project and the purchase and maintenance of ambulances for the National Ambulance Service.

