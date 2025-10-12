MP Donates Educational Supplies to Boost BECE Candidates in Kadjebi Akan Constituency



Kadjebi: Engineer Yao Gomado, the Member of Parliament for Kadjebi Akan Constituency, has donated trunks and mattresses to about 300 selected Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in his constituency. The donation, which was presented in a special ceremony attended by students, teachers, parents, and the education Directorates, brought an atmosphere of relief to both parents and the students.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Gomado stated that the gesture was intended to ease the burden on parents and to motivate other students to take their education seriously by learning hard to obtain the needed grades for them to also benefit from this initiative. The beneficiaries were students who obtained aggregate six to 25 in the BECE, a promise he made before the commencement of the exams.





The MP expressed his desire for the constituency to produce prominent individuals who will occupy significant positions in the country and beyond in the future. He emphasized the importance of empowering the youth today for a better future, thus motivating other students to study hard to achieve better grades in their exams. He assured that this donation will continue every year to achieve the purpose of the initiative.





Mr. Seth Seyram Deh, Kadjebi District Education Director, acknowledged the MP’s efforts and contributions in shaping the educational system in the area ever since he became an MP in the constituency. He highlighted some of the MP’s contributions, including the provision of computers to the GES office in the district, drilling of boreholes in all the schools under feeding programmes, among others.





Nana Amenano Mensah II, Chief of Poase Cement, thanked the MP for his generous gesture, emphasizing the importance of the donation as it pertains to the continuation of the students’ education. The parents of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the gesture, saying the donation came at the right time and lifted some burden off them.

