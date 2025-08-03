Morocco Asserting Itself as Emerging Power in Africa, Says AfDB President



Rabat: The Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, is asserting itself as ‘an emerging power’ in Africa, affirmed the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina. Mr. Adesina highlighted Morocco’s remarkable performances and modern choices as key factors in its transformation.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Adesina emphasized that Morocco is engaged in a strong dynamic of transformation, as highlighted in the Speech delivered by His Majesty King Mohammed VI on the occasion of the glorious Throne Day. The consistency of Morocco’s progress, both economic and social, has been notable.





Morocco’s strategic positioning is part of a clear and ambitious vision based on an integrated development strategy encompassing economic, social, and environmental aspects. This vision is supported by stable governance and considered choices.





Mr. Adesina noted that Morocco’s methodical approach has established the Kingdom as one of the most advanced nations on the African continent. He highlighted the Kingdom’s New Development Model, which has strengthened its economic fundamentals.





The industrial revival in sectors such as automotive, aeronautics, and renewable energy reflects the emergence of the Moroccan economy. This is supported by ambitious infrastructure policies and a solid macroeconomic environment, enhancing the Kingdom’s attractiveness to international investors.





Mr. Adesina concluded by expressing that the AfDB’s relations with Morocco continue to strengthen, driven by development projects initiated by His Majesty the King, to support the country’s progress for the benefit of the Moroccan people.

