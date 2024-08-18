Monkey pox: Burkina puts all its health facilities on alert



Ouagadougou: Following the resurgence of monkeypox in Africa, Burkina Faso, which has not yet recorded any confirmed cases, has however decided, following the required protocol, to put all its health facilities at all levels of the health pyramid. This measure will make it possible to disseminate guidelines on monkeypox in order to early detect any suspected cases, according to a press release sent to the AIB on Sunday evening.

‘Monkey pox is a viral disease whose common symptoms are a rash (pimples, bubbles, blisters which are mainly located on the face, hands and feet) accompanied by fever, headache, muscle and back pain, lack of energy and swollen lymph nodes.

It is transmitted from sick animals to humans and between humans. The disease progresses favorably if it is well treated,’ we read in a press release signed Sunday by the Minister of Health Lucien Robert Kargougou.

Source : Burkina Information Agency