MLL Legal Selects Anaqua’s AQX Law Firm Platform to Enhance IP Management and Drive Operational Efficiency

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announced that MLL Legal, one of Switzerland’s largest law firms, has selected Anaqua’s AQX® Law Firm platform to enhance its IP management capabilities for its clients.

MLL Legal is known for its expertise in innovative sectors such as fintech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and life sciences. With over 250 professionals, including 150 lawyers, MLL Legal operates from offices in Zurich, Geneva, Lausanne, Zug, as well as international locations in London and Madrid. The firm is consistently recognized in prestigious legal publications and rankings for its extensive knowledge in commercial law. MLL Legal has been one of Switzerland’s leading law firms in the field of IP for decades.

By adopting Anaqua’s AQX Law Firm platform, MLL Legal will replace its current IP management system with a unified, scalable solution that integrates email archiving, document sharing, and workflow enhancements—all with an emphasis on design and trademark management. The platform’s multi-tiered access controls offer customizable security ensuring the safe handling of sensitive client data, while its collaborative features facilitate seamless teamwork both within the firm and with external clients.

“We chose Anaqua primarily for three reasons: its robust reporting tools, the intuitive user experience, and the out-of-the-box system functionality,” said Franziska Schweizer, head of the IP Prosecution Team at MLL Legal. “The AQX platform’s reporting tools enable us to quickly generate clear and comprehensible reports without the need for manual processing. This efficiency allows our team to focus more on delivering high-quality legal advice.”

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, added: “MLL Legal’s decision underscores the growing demand for innovative IP solutions within the European legal market. Our platform’s capabilities are designed to ensure increased efficiency and flexibility, enabling law firms like MLL Legal to better manage their clients’ IP portfolios while providing exceptional service.”

