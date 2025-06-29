Miss Black USA Embarks on Heritage Pilgrimage in Ghana



Accra: Ms Kennedy Lucas, Miss Black USA, has arrived in Ghana to a rousing welcome and authentic Ghanaian hospitality to begin her heritage pilgrimage. She was received by officials of the International Affairs office of the Ghana Tourism Authority and Miss Tourism Queen, Ms Portia Mensah, at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA). She was presented with a ‘Visit Ghana – Centre of the World’ sash.





According to Ghana News Agency, the visit formed part of Ms Lucas’ heritage pilgrimage to Ghana, as ‘this has become an inspiring symbol of reconnection, empowerment and cultural exchange.’ Ms Lucas will engage in philanthropic work, including distributing dignity sanitary kits to girls under the Ghana Girls Legacy Initiative. This project was founded by Karen Arrington, the Founder of Miss Black USA.





The initiative aligns with the Government’s Flagship programme, the ‘Black Star Experience,’ and Ghana’s mission to remain the gateway of return for the African diaspora. It provides an excellent opportunity to spotlight Ghana as a premiere destination for cultural diplomacy, heritage travel, and diaspora engagement.





Ms Black USA’s itinerary includes a Cape Coast tour, an Accra city tour, a batik making experience, and a visit to the Makola Market. The Ghana Tourism Authority is hopeful that the beauty queen’s visit will be impactful and memorable.

