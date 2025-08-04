Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Mourns Highlife Legend ‘Daddy Lumba’



Accra: The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of iconic Highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba. It eulogised him as a towering figure in Ghana’s musical and cultural heritage.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Ministry stated, “it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we join the entire nation in mourning the loss of one of Ghana’s most cherished musical icons. His passing is a loss not only to the music industry but to Ghana as a whole.”





The statement highlighted Daddy Lumba’s career, which spanned over three decades, and described him as one of the most influential Highlife musicians of all time. He was recognized not just as a musician but as a cultural force whose timeless compositions, unforgettable melodies, and unique lyrical style elevated Highlife music and brought international recognition to Ghana’s music scene.





The Ministry noted, “His influence inspired generations, and his work became the soundtrack to the lives of many Ghanaians, both at home and in the diaspora,” further emphasizing that his contributions would forever be etched in the country’s cultural identity.





A celebrated performer on both local and international stages, Daddy Lumba was acknowledged as a true ambassador of Ghanaian music. The statement praised his ability to showcase the soul of the nation with pride, dignity, and excellence, whether performing locally or abroad.





On behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Minister extended heartfelt condolences to Daddy Lumba’s family, fans, and the creative arts community. “We join the millions whose lives were touched by his music in mourning this immense loss,” the Minister expressed.





The release also mentioned that the Minister earlier led a delegation to the late musician’s residence to console the bereaved family, describing the visit as a solemn and emotional moment, offering the nation’s support during this difficult time.





The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to honouring Daddy Lumba’s legacy, stating that his music would continue to echo through generations as a beacon of Ghanaian pride and creativity. “May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

