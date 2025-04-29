Minister for Education Inaugurates UDS Governing Council

Tamale: Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister for Education, has inaugurated the Governing Council of the University for Development Studies (UDS), with a call on members to prioritize the preservation of the University’s integrity and unique identity.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Governing Council is chaired by Mr Abdulai Salifu, a former diplomat, with Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, the Vice-Chancellor of UDS, serving as Vice-Chairman. Other members include Dr Fatimatu Iddrisu, Dr Arnold Abubakari Mashud, Madam Magdalene Awunyeliya, Professor Edmund Muonir Der, Dr Yaa Nyarko, Professor Mamudu Abunga Akudugu, Mrs Bruce Akambotuu, Mr Mohammed Abdulai, and Professor Terry Ansah, representing the UDS Alumni Association. The rest are Mr Emmanuel Asampana, Mr Alhassan Issah Dokurugu, and Mrs Abiba Nyar.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key stakeholders, including Mr Ahmed Jinapor, the Director-General of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Queen Nozizwe Pearl Mulela, the wife of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini of the Zulu Nation in South Africa, and some members of the UDS community. Mr Iddrisu administered the Official Oath and the Oath of Secrecy to the Council Members, urging them to support the Vice-Chancellor in ensuring efficient governance and academic excellence.

Mr Iddrisu emphasized that the inauguration reflected the government’s utmost trust in the Council’s integrity and ability to represent the University’s best interests. He stated, “You have a responsibility to protect the identity and integrity of UDS.” The Education Minister also commended the Members of the outgone Council for their dedicated service and urged the new Members to build upon that foundation by setting higher standards for institutional development. He assured them of the government’s full support and pledged non-interference in their decision-making processes.

Mr Salifu, the new Council Chairman, expressed his gratitude to President John Mahama for the confidence reposed in them and affirmed the Council’s commitment to advancing the University’s mission and goals.