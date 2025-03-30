Minister Commends PPAG for Providing SRHR Services to Young Adults



Accra: The government has commended the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) for educating and providing Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) services for young people to make informed choices about their reproductive health. The Association, over the past years, had pioneered many projects, including family life education for the youth, male clinics and the integration of family planning into community development projects.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, expressed her appreciation during the Association’s 58th Anniversary lecture in Accra. The lecture, themed ‘Celebrating 58 Years of PPAG’s Leadership in SRHR Education and Services in Ghana,’ highlighted the transformative contributions of PPAG, which have benefited over six million individuals through family planning and reproductive health services.





PPAG’s youth programmes have reached more than 1.5 million adolescents, providing them with crucial education and counselling on reproductive health. Dr Lartey noted that through mobile outreach services, PPAG has extended care to underserved areas, ensuring equitable access for all. In 2023, PPAG distributed three million contraceptives, preventing thousands of unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions.





Dr Lartey emphasized PPAG’s instrumental role in supporting national priorities, such as the National Reproductive Health Strategy and Ghana’s pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals Three and Five. The government, she mentioned, developed the National Reproductive Health Service Policy and Standards to guide health workers in providing such services.





In a significant announcement, Dr Lartey revealed that President John Mahama would soon establish the Ghana Medical Care Trust (MAHAMACARES) to support the cost of healthcare for individuals with chronic diseases such as kidney failure, cancers, sickle cell disease, diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases. The government is also collaborating with relevant stakeholders to uncap the National Health Insurance Levy and ensure timely payments to service providers.





Mr Albert Wuddah-Martey, a development specialist, encouraged the Association to continue innovating, adapting, and collaborating with partners to improve healthcare services. He also called on corporate Ghana to invest in SRHR to reach hard-to-reach communities.





Mr Gideon Leckson-Leckey, President of PPAG, announced plans to organise a PPAG Hall of Fame to honour individuals who have contributed to SRHR work in the country. The Association will also institute PPAG Staff and Volunteer Awards to recognize staff for their hard work.

