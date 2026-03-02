Africa Asean GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases

Meltwater’s Doug Balut Named to CRN 2026 Channel Chiefs List as Partner Program Scales Globally

Asianet PakistanComments Off on Meltwater’s Doug Balut Named to CRN 2026 Channel Chiefs List as Partner Program Scales Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announced Doug Balut, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships, has been named to CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list, marking his fifth time receiving the recognition.

The CRN Channel Chiefs list honors channel vendor and distributor executives who are redefining what’s possible in the partner channel and driving exceptional outcomes for their organizations.

Balut’s recognition comes amid significant momentum for Meltwater’s Global Partner Program, which he built from the ground up following its launch in 2024. In just two years, the program scaled to more than 70 global partners across agency, cloud, systems integrator, regional, service, and technology categories. In 2025 alone, the program generated 40 multi-partner deals and fueled significant value for Meltwater customers around the world.

The ecosystem includes leading organizations such as Microsoft, AWS, Havas, Dentsu, We. Communications, Blackbird, and Cyabra – strengthening Meltwater’s ability to deliver AI-powered intelligence solutions through integrated partnerships.

Balut and his team have positioned partnerships as a true growth engine for Meltwater – strengthening the company’s AI ecosystem, expanding go-to-market reach, and enabling deeper collaboration with the platforms and agencies customers rely on every day.

“Being recognized by CRN for the fifth time is an incredible honor,” said Balut. “More importantly, it reflects the strength of the Meltwater partner community and the impact our team is delivering. We’ve built an ecosystem designed to drive innovation, accelerate growth, and create measurable outcomes for our customers.”

As demand increases for connected, AI-enabled intelligence solutions, Meltwater’s expanding partner ecosystem reinforces its leadership in collaborative innovation and sustained market growth.

For more information, please contact:
Stacy Slayden
Communications Manager
[email protected]

About Meltwater
Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge needed to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9663199

Asianet Pakistan
https://pr.asianetpakistan.com

Related Articles

Africa Press Releases

Bitget Brings Blockchain4Youth to the LALIGA Youth Tournament in Thailand

Asianet Pakistan

BANGKOK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), marked the kickoff of the 2026 LALIGA Youth Tournament (LLYT) at the FA Thailand High Performance Training Center, highlighting its commitment to youth engagement and grassroots development throughout Southeast Asia. As a regional partner of LALIGA, Bitget supported the tournament as […]

Africa Asean GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases

Meltwater Earns Official Data Partner Status with Reddit

Asianet Pakistan

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announced it has joined Reddit’s Official Data Partner program, a selective designation recognizing industry-leading platforms that help businesses do more with Reddit’s publicly available content. Partners must meet Reddit’s rigorous standards for functionality, data quality, and […]

Africa GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases

STB’s Virtual Assistant Alma Redefines How Travelers Explore Slovenia

Asianet Pakistan

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Slovenian Tourist Board (STB) is strengthening Slovenia’s position as a digitally advanced, user-focused destination with Alma, an AI-powered virtual travel advisor that has rapidly become one of the country’s most innovative tourism tools. Integrated into the national tourism portal slovenia.info, Alma enables visitors to access personalised […]