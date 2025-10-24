Meltwater 2025 Year-End Product Release Delivers Smarter Media Intelligence with New AI Innovations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater , a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announced its 2025 Year-End Product Release, introducing new AI tools designed to provide PR and Marketing professionals with enhanced clarity, agility, and control over their narratives in an increasingly complex media landscape.

According to Digital 2026 , more than 1 billion people now use standalone generative AI tools every month. News, social media, and now AI content have collided to create a new media landscape changing how people find information, form opinions and make decisions. With large language models (LLMs) redefining how audiences discover and evaluate brands, there’s a new challenge for brand managers to protect their reputation and stay ahead of the story.

Meltwater’s latest release helps marketers, communicators and brand managers take back control, giving them a clear picture of what’s being said about their brand. These new tools give teams consolidated reporting across paid, earned and owned media, transparency into how LLMs are representing their brands, insights from video content at scale, and smart AI teammates. Together, these features surface sharper, strategic, and relevant insights, empowering organizations with the tools to act on emerging narratives in real-time, and the intelligence to shape the narrative proactively.

Key features of the 2025 Year-End Release are designed to provide customers with a unified experience, comprehensive content, enhanced analytics and AI platforms and workflows:

Unified Dashboards: A connected reporting experience that measures paid, earned, and owned media efforts collectively, providing a global view of performance across channels, and reducing the time spent stitching together analyses from different tools.

GenAI Lens: The industry's first-ever LLM-monitoring capability that enables brands to monitor how they, their products and competitors are discussed across leading LLMs. It captures responses, providing transparency into the narratives being formed and the sources of information utilized by these models.

Content Expansion: Meltwater's partnership with Dow Jones provides access to premium business coverage from the Wall Street Journal, The Globe & Mail, Barron's, MarketWatch, IBD, The FN, Private Equity News, and Dow Jones Newswires, so customers can stay ahead of the market. Additionally, increased YouTube coverage offers enhanced subscription targeting, deeper engagement metrics, expanded historical data, and broader comment coverage.

Predictive Analytics : With pattern recognition technology, Meltwater's Explore product can now forecast whether a spike in mentions will grow or fade, so you can act on opportunities early, neutralize risks, and invest resources with confidence.

Smarter AI Assistants: Meltwater's recently launched AI teammate, Mira , provides a customized AI experience based on a brand's preferences, goals and unique context for more relevant, strategic insights and recommendations, all within a streamlined workflow powered by Mira Projects and Mira Canvas, giving you greater control, confidence, and personalization.

Modern Research and Outreach: Klear AI enhancements make influencer discovery and outreach easier using natural language search and personalized, on-brand outreach tailored to each campaign and influencer. Plus, with enhanced profiles in Media Relations, one AI-generated view of coverage and social presence replaces fragmented bios and research.

“The digital landscape is changing at lightning speed, with LLM-generated content changing how people discover brands and form opinions. Meltwater’s newest releases are built exactly for this moment to equip brand leaders with tools to cut through the noise, understand what drives perception and confidently shape the conversation in real-time,” said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater.

“Together, these new AI-driven capabilities redefine media intelligence for the era of generative content. Brand leaders can now see the full picture across paid, owned, and earned while understanding how their brands appear within major LLMs through GenAI Lens. Paired with predictive analytics and our agentic teammate Mira, we’re giving brands the clarity, speed, and governance to see around corners and shape their narrative with confidence,” said Aditya Jami, Chief Technology Officer at Meltwater.

These product launches reflect Meltwater’s continued commitment to innovation that delivers measurable impact for its customers. With a relentless focus on quality, value, and service, every advancement brought to market is created to help customers succeed today and stay ahead of tomorrow’s opportunities. To learn more about this year’s product release, visit Meltwater.com .

