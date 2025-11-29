Mediterranean Pact Launched in Barcelona with Renewed Focus on Multilateralism



Barcelona: Mediterranean countries’ Foreign ministers gathered in Barcelona for the official launch of the Mediterranean Pact and the 30th anniversary of the Barcelona Process, adopted a new strategic vision for the Mare Nostrum focused on connecting people, economies, and nations, reaffirming commitment to addressing regional challenges. ‘In times of uncertainty, the Mediterranean must remain a shared space of peace, prosperity, and mutual understanding. Multilateralism is not optional, it is essential,’ they stated.





According to Agence Tunis Afrique Presse, the ministers expressed a renewed commitment to a Mediterranean characterised by solidarity, aiming to advance priorities such as green transition, digital transformation, human capital, and regional stability. The discussions also included strategies for combating wildfires, tackling climate action, promoting cultural dialogue, enhancing regional resilience, and fostering social inclusion. Participants emphasized that the future of the Mediterranean must be co-created across borders and sectors.





As the Barcelona Process enters its fourth decade, the decisions taken today mark a renewed pact among Mediterranean peoples in favour of peace, stability, and shared prosperity. The ministers condemned ‘unjust acts’ depriving the Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese peoples of their right to live in peace and security. They stressed the importance of lasting peace, warning that without it, the Mediterranean would remain an ‘illusion, a bottomless receptacle,’ and highlighted ongoing violations of international humanitarian law.





The ministers also celebrated the designation of C³rdoba in Spain and Sada in Lebanon as Mediterranean Capitals of Culture and Dialogue for 2027. This initiative will include a dynamic programme of cultural and social events, designed to foster exchange and understanding across the region, with a focus on sustainability, gender equality, digital inclusion, and heritage preservation. The goal is to build a more inclusive and resilient Mediterranean community.





