Mavenir to Deliver Corporate Update and AI Vision at Annual Global Analyst Event

Two-day event will outline Mavenir’s strategy and roadmap across Core and AI-enabled automation, supporting operators on the journey from AI-integrated to AI-native networks

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the software company building mobile networks that are AI-by-design, will hold its annual analyst event on November 19-20, 2025, to outline the company’s updated market positioning and roadmap. The event will highlight how Mavenir’s telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design solutions enable operators to accelerate their journey toward autonomous networks, driving operational efficiency and unlocking new monetization opportunities.

Mavenir’s vision is to enable the industry’s shift from AI-integrated to AI-native networks. As operators evolve toward more software-driven, service-oriented TechCo models, the ability to automate operations and intelligently manage network resources becomes critical. At the event, Mavenir will outline its updated strategic priorities to support this transition.

The updated Mavenir strategy will focus on three key areas:

AI for autonomous networks – advancing agentic service assurance and network intelligence for operational efficiency and enable TMF Level 4/5 autonomous networks.

AI for monetization – the rapid development and delivery of new AI services leveraging Mavenir’s large core product deployment footprint.

AI-RAN – driving energy efficiency, spectrum optimization, and enabling non-terrestrial networks (NTN) and macro deployments with location-aware compute and edge intelligence.

The event will include presentations from leading mobile operator customers, comprehensive portfolio updates, and the updated company strategy and vision, with a clear focus on the company’s progression toward AI-native networks.

Mavenir President & CEO Pardeep Kohli, who will open the two-day event by presenting the company’s updated strategy and vision, said: “Telco is our DNA, and we have a deep understanding of how networks need to evolve. Operators today are focused on improving operational efficiency and accelerating the move toward autonomous network operations. Our strategy reflects where the industry is headed – toward networks that are intelligent, automated and adaptive. Mavenir combines unrivaled telco domain expertise with open, scalable, cloud-native software to enhance mobile networks with solutions that are AI-by-design.​ This event is an opportunity to share our direction and engage directly with the global telco analyst community.”

