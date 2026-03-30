Mavenir Receives the President’s Honor at MSUA’s 2026 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards

Company honored for outstanding innovation for its AI-driven, cloud-native mobile solutions for terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks

WASHINGTON and RICHARDSON, Texas, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the software company building AI-by-design mobile networks, today announced that it has won the President’s Award for Outstanding Innovation at the 2026 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards organised by the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), a global not-for-profit organization focused on amplifying the voice of satellite mobile solutions users and innovators. The theme of this year’s awards was sat-cell connectivity and Mavenir was named along with 10 other NTN innovators at a ceremony during the Satellite 2026 event in Washington, DC.

Mavenir is a global leader in NTN technology with a growing product portfolio that provides satellite operators with proven, standards-compliant packet core and NTN RAN solutions that are optimized for cloud-native deployment environments. Mavenir has established itself as a leader in the NTN domain by successfully demonstrating the first Voice over NB-IoT call using non-terrestrial mobile infrastructure. This innovation has transformed the NTN mobile industry and created significant momentum for its advancement. With a range of Satellite Operator customers including Iridium and Terrestar, amongst others, Mavenir is bridging non‑terrestrial networks with mainstream mobile services, enabling operators to deliver ubiquitous coverage, strengthen network resilience, and create new revenue opportunities.

“The combination of cellular and satellite industries is transforming global connectivity, and this year’s award winners illustrate the depth of innovation across these groups,” said MSUA President Roger Lanctot. “Mavenir’s heritage from the cellular world and ground-breaking work with satellite players to bridge the gap between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks made them the obvious choice by our judges for the President’s Award for Outstanding Innovation and we strongly congratulate them.”

“Non‑terrestrial direct‑to‑device services unlock a new era of connectivity, delivering ubiquitous outdoor mobile coverage worldwide, even in the most remote locations,” said Sachin Karkala, EVP & GM, NTN Solutions at Mavenir. “At Mavenir, we work with both mobile and satellite operators to accelerate the convergence of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, with our AI-by-Design NTN architecture delivering not just coverage, but a scalable service platform for continuous innovation. We’re delighted to receive this recognition from the MSUA for our work and would also like to warmly congratulate the other winners.”

For more information about how Mavenir’s NTN solutions enable operators to provide reliable connectivity solutions in areas that are inaccessible to traditional ground-based networks by harnessing satellites operating in different earth orbits – low (LEO), medium (MEO), and geostationary (GEO) – as well as high-altitude platforms (HAPS) and drones, visit https://www.mavenir.com/portfolio/mavair/non-terrestrial-network-ntn/.

Notes to the editor:

MUSA 2026 Awards: Hybrid Sat-Cell Connectivity a Dominant Theme Among MSUA Mobile Satellite Award Winners

For more on how Mavenir’s AI‑by‑Design transforms NTN from a coverage extension into a scalable, autonomous service platform. View the recently published whitepaper: AI-by-Design NTN RAN: Future of AI in Telecom

Terrestar Launches Canada-Wide Hybrid Satellite IoT Service Powered by Mavenir’s Cloud-Native Virtualized RAN and Core

Mavenir Selected by Iridium to Deliver Core Network for Global Satellite Based NB-IoT and D2D Services

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos.

For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

Mavenir PR Contact:

Emmanuela Spiteri

[email protected]

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