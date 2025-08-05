Mariseth Farms Secures $850,000 to Boost Smallholder Agriculture in Ghana



Accra: Mariseth Farms, a women-led agribusiness, has secured $850,000 to empower smallholder farmers and promote sustainable agricultural growth across Ghana.





According to Ghana News Agency, the funding, provided by RDF Ghana, Sahel Capital, and ABSA Bank, will support in-house production, expand the supplier network, recruit extension officers, and establish new offtaker partnerships. Mariseth Farms stated that this strategic investment will support the company’s mission to scale operations, expand support for smallholder farmers, and drive sustainable growth across Ghana’s agricultural sector.





Founded in 2016, Mariseth Farms aggregates and processes oil palm, soy, and maize for domestic and international markets, sourcing from over 9,255 smallholder farmers. Madam Marian Ofori Twumasi, Chief Executive Officer of Mariseth Farms, described the investment as a testament to the hard work of the Mariseth Farms team and proof of women’s ability to drive agribusiness growth in Ghana.





Madam Twumasi expressed excitement to utilize these funds to empower more smallholder farmers, especially women and youth, and contribute to regional food security and prosperity. She was adjudged National Best Youth Farmer in 2021 and African Agribusiness Woman of the Year in 2024. She noted that over 50 per cent of the company’s workforce are women, adding that 80 per cent of their youth employees are women, and emphasized the company’s commitment to community development.





Mr. Yaw Oppong, CEO of RDF Ghana, stated that RDF Ghana is proud to support Mariseth Farms in its efforts to enhance farmer prosperity and scale its impact across the agricultural value chain. He emphasized the importance of investing in agribusinesses like Mariseth for achieving sustainable agricultural development and improving the livelihoods of rural communities.





The investment was facilitated by Pangea Africa Ltd, a Ghanaian advisory firm offering strategic and financial expertise to help agribusinesses grow sustainably and maximize impact.

