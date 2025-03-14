Mallam Urges Muslims to Uphold Peace and Love During Ramadan



Ashaiman: Mallam Nawa Hawa, the Mallam for the Ashaiman Lebanon Central Mosque, has called on Muslims to maintain peace and love throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Malam Hawa emphasized that Ramadan is not only a time for fasting but also an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their faith through acts of kindness, patience, and unity.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mallam Hawa highlighted that Ramadan is a sacred month meant for self-discipline and devotion to Allah. He reminded Muslims that the true essence of fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink but also about purifying the heart and soul. He explained that Islam promotes peace and urged its followers to treat others with respect and compassion, regardless of their religious background, calling on Muslims to set good examples by demonstrating love and tolerance for each other.





Mallam Hawa also encouraged Muslims to remain united and support one another during Ramadan, stating that divisions within their community weaken the faith and go against the teachings of Islam. He reminded worshippers that Islam teaches brotherhood and cooperation, urging them to assist those in need, especially the poor, the sick, and the elderly, while calling on them to extend the values of Ramadan beyond the fasting period.





Meanwhile, some residents have expressed their firm commitment to refraining from any form of violence and embracing a peaceful way of life. Mr. Abdul Wadud Yakubu, a bicycle repairer, emphasized the importance of self-discipline and devotion during the Ramadan period, reiterating that fasting is not just about staying away from food and water but is a time to cleanse the soul, seek forgiveness, and strengthen the connection with Allah. He added that through prayer and self-control, he becomes more aware of his purpose and responsibilities as a Muslim.





Mr. Mohamed Salifu, a scrap dealer, stressed the sense of unity that Ramadan brings to families and communities, saying, “One of the beautiful things in Ramadan is the way it brings people together and the solidarity among Muslims.” Mr. Abdul Aziz Issaka, an electrical appliances dealer, highlighted the importance of charity, saying that Ramadan is not only about sacrifice but also about showing kindness and generosity.

