Mahama Receives National Education Forum’s Final Report on Educational Reforms



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has received the final report of the National Education Forum from its Chairperson, Professor George Oduro. The Eight-Member Committee was tasked by President Mahama to consult educational stakeholders and provide recommendations to reform Ghana’s educational system.





According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama expressed gratitude to teachers, students, researchers, traditional leaders, educational administrators, faith-based organizations, the private sector, and development partners for their contributions to the National Education Forum. He emphasized that the final report embodies their collective insights, experiences, and commitment to Ghana’s future.





President Mahama described the report’s presentation as a milestone in efforts to reposition Ghana’s education system to support inclusive growth, social justice, and national development. He highlighted education as essential to societal progress, emphasizing its role in empowering young minds and preparing them to be responsible citizens.





In addressing challenges such as global uncertainty and rapid technological change, President Mahama noted the importance of asking what kind of education system would best serve Ghanaians in the 21st century. This inquiry inspired the National Education Forum, aimed at building consensus on reforming education to align with economic needs, youth aspirations, and national values.





The Government prioritized an inclusive and participatory process, gathering voices from every region and sector. The report’s findings reveal challenges, including inequalities in education access and quality, inadequate infrastructure, learning deficits, curriculum mismatches with job market needs, and weak governance in the education sector.





Despite these challenges, the report offers a roadmap for addressing them. It emphasizes foundational learning, warning that failure to master basics like reading and arithmetic by age 10 disadvantages students throughout their education. President Mahama called for investment in trained teachers, learning materials, and supportive environments.





He also advocated for transforming technical and vocational education and training (TVET) from a second-tier option to a modern, well-resourced system aligned with economic sectors like agro-processing, green energy, and digital services. This includes partnerships with industry to ensure training leads to jobs or entrepreneurship.





The report proposes a national apprenticeship program within the education and skills framework, supporting a 24-Hour Economy reliant on skilled labor. Additionally, President Mahama recommended decentralizing teacher recruitment to districts for educational sector efficiency.





Professor George Oduro, Chair of the National Education Forum, suggested that the Ministry of Education develop a language policy to integrate Ghanaian languages into the foundational curriculum. Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu thanked the Forum for helping President Mahama fulfill a campaign promise to Ghanaians.

