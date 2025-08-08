Mahama, Opoku-Agyemang Commemorate Helicopter Crash Victims with Wreath Laying Ceremony



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang laid wreaths at the Ceremonial Garden in front of the Presidency in Accra, honoring the memory of two Ministers of State and six others who perished in a helicopter crash in Adansi, Ashanti Region.





According to Ghana News Agency, the tragic accident occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, claiming the lives of Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, the Defence Minister, and Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation. The crash also claimed the lives of Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, First Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Ashanti Regional Minister; Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and former Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Mane-Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.





Additional wreaths were laid by Mr. Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, and Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey on behalf of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC). Major General William Agyapong, Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, and Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, also paid their respects.





The Presidency issued a statement outlining a three-day period of national mourning from Thursday, August 7 to Saturday, August 9, 2025. This period was intended to honor the deceased and offer a time for national reflection and remembrance. The statement invited members of the public, along with families and friends, to participate in the mourning activities.





The public was informed that opportunities for laying flowers and lighting candles would continue until Friday, August 8, 2025, providing additional time for citizens to express their condolences and respect. The national mourning period is set to conclude on Saturday, August 9, with an ‘Evening of Reflections and Memorials.’

