Mahama Assures Catholic Bishops of Government’s Commitment to Combating Illegal Mining



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has assured Members of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC) of the Government’s commitment to combating the menace of illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, in the country. The President highlighted the significant progress made by the Government in reclaiming forest reserves that have been affected by illegal mining activities.





According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama shared these insights during a courtesy call by a 20-member delegation of the GCBC, led by its President, Reverend Matthew Gyamfi, who also serves as the Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese. The Bishops visited the Presidency to congratulate the President on his victory in the December 7, 2024, general election and presented a list of national concerns, such as illegal mining, education reform, governance, and electoral reforms.





President Mahama noted that the fight against galamsey is complex, as many young, unskilled individuals see illegal small-scale mining as a viable employment opportunity. He estimated that over 1.5 million Ghanaians are involved in this sector, either through artisanal small-scale mining or working for small-scale mining companies.





He clarified the distinction between small-scale and illegal mining, emphasizing that small-scale mining, recognized by law, is reserved for Ghanaians. However, complications arise from foreign involvement and advanced equipment that enable extensive land degradation. President Mahama described how traditional methods using simple tools have been replaced by the use of excavators and chanfan machines, leading to environmental concerns.





Ghana has 288 officially declared forest reserves, with 44 reportedly encroached upon by illegal miners. The President explained that these reserves are targeted due to gold deposits, with nine designated as red zones due to the challenges faced by security and forest guards in accessing these areas.





President Mahama highlighted the Government’s strategic approach to clearing these red zone reserves of illegal miners, stating that seven of the nine have been successfully cleared. To maintain the reclaimed areas, the Government has implemented measures to keep a security presence and a rapid deployment force ready to respond to any re-encroachment attempts.





The anti-galamsey task force has seized nearly 200 excavators and destroyed numerous chanfan machines involved in river mining activities. Reverend Matthew Gyamfi presented the President with a list of national issues, including illegal mining, educational reforms, governance, and electoral reforms, for further attention.

