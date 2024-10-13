Let’s prioritize access to essential services – CXP Ghana



Ms Esther Dokuwaa Ofosuhene, President of CXP Ghana, has called for the prioritisation of access to essential services to meet the needs of the citizenry.

‘We need to ensure that everybody, regardless of where they live or their socioeconomic status, must have easy access to the services they need,’ she said.

Ms Ofosuhene said this at the annual CXP Ghana Conference in Accra on the theme: ‘Citizen Experience-We Are Customers.’

She said it was imperative to leverage technology to reach out, not widening the door, and being innovative in how the country delivered services to the public.

‘When we talk about personal experience, we are talking about how people access education, public safety, and essential services.?

‘We are talking about how easily they can engage with governments, how transparently they can see decisions being made, and how fairly they feel they are being treated as citizens,’ she said.

Ms Ofosuhene said the country must commit to transparency and accountability, ensuring that citizens de

serve to know how decisions were made and have confidence that those decisions were in the best interest of the country.

That, she stated, required a clear communication of the work and data and a culture of transparency in the country’s institutions.?

‘We must foster a culture of continuous improvement as a country. The world is changing, and so too must our approach to serving our citizens.?

‘This means being open to new ideas, learning from best practices globally, and being willing to adapt and innovate.’

She called for investment in public servants, by equipping them with the skills and tools necessary to meet the evolving needs of the citizens.?

‘Let us collectively explore how we can transform ordinary citizen interactions into extraordinary experiences that make a positive impact on our lives as citizens of another country,’ she said. Mr Gideon Asare, Chief Executive Officer, Adansi Travel, underscored the importance of Artificial intelligence (AI), which had come to enhance citizens experiences

through personalisation of services.?

He called on the public, especially organisations, to embrace the use of AI to optimise efficiency in service delivery.

‘AI has not come to take your job, but to augment what you do. However, if you don’t learn how to use it, then people who know how to use it will take your job,’ he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency