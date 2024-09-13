Lakeside Estate adjudged CIMG Real Estate Company of the Year 2023



Lakeside Estate, a top real estate company in Ghana, has been adjudged the Marketing-Oriented Real Estate Company of the Year 2023 by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

The Company won the award at the 35th CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance event held at the Labadi Beach Hotel, in Accra.

Lakeside Estate was recognised for being customer-focused, and building environmentally friendly and affordable houses that conform to the Ghanaian building code.

CIMG, in its citation, described the firm as ‘the real deal for home shoppers’, having earned the title for the fourth consecutive year in that category.

Dr. Prince-Joseph Ayiku, Chief Executive Officer, Lakeside Estate, thanked CIMG for the recognition, emphasising his outfit’s commitment to satisfying the needs of customers.

‘Our marketing strategies are not only meant to promote the business but also tailored to help the firm understand its customers and deliver exceptional value that exceed their expectations and that of the indust

ry,’ he stated.

He cited the organisation’s ‘strong digital presence’ and traditional marketing efforts as some factors for its brand visibility and lasting relationship with customers.

Dr. Ayiku praised his team for their hard work and dedicated the award to customers who continue to transact business with Lakeside Estate.

Lakeside Estate, which boasts a 45 per cent share of the real estate market in Ghana, said it would undertake new developments in the years ahead and continue to offer customers ‘extraordinary properties.

The Lakeside Estate team and its partners shared their excitement about the honour.

Source: Ghana News Agency