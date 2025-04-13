Krachi East MCE Contestants Unite, Pledge Support for Development

Krachi East: Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) contestants have pledged to support the elected MCE for the development of the municipality. The resolution was taken after the confirmation of President’s nominee, Mr. Sarfo Nketia, as the new MCE.



According to Ghana News Agency, two separate meetings convened by Mr. Nelson Kofi Djabab, Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East, marked a new chapter in the municipality’s history. Mr. Djabab emphasized the importance of unity in driving development in the municipality and encouraged the contestants to throw their support behind Mr. John Dramani Mahama and Mr. Safo Nketia’s administration.



The meetings brought together the MP and constituency executive committee members, as well as contestants for the MCE position, facilitated by Mr. Peter Yaw Awuranyi, former District Chief Executive. Participants showed enthusiasm and willingness to promote unity among themselves and within the party ranks.

