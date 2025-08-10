Kpone-Katamanso MCE Mourns Victims of Helicopter Crash



Kpone: Mr Samuel Tetteh Kwashie Morton, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic military helicopter crash that claimed eight lives at Adansi Akrofuom District in the Asante Region of Ghana. Speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kpone, Mr Morton described the crash as very devastating and scary, admitting that the unfortunate death of the defense minister, environment minister, and the other six officers on board was a great loss to the country.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Morton further noted that the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omanai Boamah, was a true comrade and a statesman who had a strong interest in promoting equity in national development and an exceptional leader who was worth emulating. The MCE recounted a heartfelt conversation he once had with the late minister, in which Dr Boamah concerted for the inclusion of some youth from the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality into the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercises.





‘Dr Boamah was passionate about giving every Ghanaian an equal opportunity; he told me point-blank that Kpone-Katamanso must not be left out when opportunities in the military arise,’ the MCE recalled. Mr Morton said the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly would continue to work based on the directives from the central government, saying, ‘Though many would be in low spirits, the day-to-day administrative works would be properly monitored to ensure the labour force is not impeded.’





The MCE further urged government and national security authorities to review and tighten security protocols for state officials, especially those working in high-risk roles. ‘We must act decisively to prevent the recurrence of such painful losses. The safety of our national leaders must be a top priority,’ he emphasised.





The helicopter crash, which occurred in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region, has left the nation in mourning, drawing messages of condolence from across the country and beyond.

