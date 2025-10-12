Korle Klottey MCE Urges Regular HIV Testing, Safe Sex Practices



Accra: Mr Alfred Allotey-Gaisie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, has urged Ghanaians to make Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) testing a regular part of their healthcare routine. He also encouraged the public to practise safe sex to help curb the rising cases of HIV infections within the Municipality and across the country.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Allotey-Gaisie made the call at the launch of a two-month HIV sensitisation campaign in Accra on the theme: ‘Your Body, Your Choice, Your Protection.’ The campaign, which runs from October 10 to December 10, 2025, is a collaborative effort between the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly and partners, including the Ghana AIDS Commission, Ghana Health Service, Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET), Ghana Education Service, and Hope for Future Generations (HFFG).





Other partners in this initiative are the West African Project to Combat AIDS and STIs (WAPCAS), ARACO Construction Limited, Jekora Ventures Limited, and lorry terminal and market stakeholders. The campaign launch coincided with a health screening exercise for residents within and beyond the Municipality, focusing on blood pressure, blood sugar, breast cancer, and HIV testing, among others.





The MCE noted that public discussion on HIV had declined in recent years, leading to complacency among residents, especially the youth. “It seems people have taken HIV for granted because there’s not much talk about it these days. But the statistics show clearly that the disease is still with us, and Korle Klottey has been marked as one of the high-prevalence areas,” he said.





He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to improving public health and promoting responsible sexual behaviour through continuous education and collaboration with health agencies. Mr Allotey-Gaisie highlighted that the sensitisation campaign is part of broader efforts to reduce HIV infections and encourage residents, particularly the youth, to take advantage of free HIV testing and counselling services during the two-month exercise.





He emphasized that while antiretroviral drugs help control the virus, prevention remains the most effective approach. “Protection is always better than cure. I would advise the youth to check their status regularly and practise safe sex if they are not married. It is their choice, but that choice must be guided by wisdom. They should not be ashamed to buy condoms because it is a responsible decision to protect themselves and their partners,” he added.





The Assembly, through its health and education units, has integrated HIV and sexual health education into its annual programmes for schools and community groups to promote sustained awareness. Madam Antoinette Opoku, HIV Focal Person at the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, mentioned that the campaign theme was developed after consultations among the Assembly’s AIDS, Health, and Security Committees, following rising reports of HIV cases, drug abuse, and related social issues among young adults.





She said the campaign aimed to address stigma and empower individuals to take charge of their health. “The theme, ‘Your Body, Your Choice, Your Protection’, reflects our goal to promote personal responsibility and holistic wellbeing. We are integrating discussions on HIV, drug abuse, cervical cancer, and mental health because these issues are interconnected,” she said.





The campaign will be implemented in two zones – Adabraka and Osu – through school and community-based activities such as health talks, free screening and testing, condom distribution, and open forums on responsible sexual behaviour and digital safety. Data collected from schools and communities will be used to evaluate the programme’s impact, with plans to establish HIV awareness clubs in schools to sustain education and peer mentoring.





To ensure sustainability, the Assembly is collaborating with GHANET, WAPCAS, HFFG, DKT International, and the Ghana Health Service to provide technical and logistical support. The campaign will also include screenings for hepatitis B, tuberculosis, and breast cancer, alongside mental health awareness.





Madam Opoku appealed to development partners, corporate institutions, and benevolent organisations to support the campaign to expand its reach beyond the pilot phase. According to recent data from the Ghana AIDS Commission, the Korle Klottey Municipality has an HIV prevalence rate of 11.3 per cent, one of the highest in the country – a situation that underscores the need for intensified sensitisation and testing.





The two-month campaign aims to raise awareness about HIV transmission, encourage regular testing, and promote safe sexual practices while reducing stigma and discrimination. It will culminate in activities marking World AIDS Day on December 1, 2025.

