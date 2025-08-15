KOICA and KAAG Enhance Healthcare at Ayikuma CHPS Compound with Medical Equipment Donation



Accra: The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the KOICA Alumni Association of Ghana (KAAG) have bolstered healthcare services at the Ayikuma CHPS compound in the Greater Accra Region by donating essential medical equipment.





According to Ghana News Agency, the donation, valued at approximately GHC 70,000, includes a range of critical medical tools such as a fetal doppler (rechargeable), answer multi-monitoring system, atlas surgical pulse oximeter, jactermac pulse oximeter, nebulizer, and crown bathroom scale. The package also contains a salter baby hanging scale, atlas surgical blood pressure apparatus, delivery set, adjustable medical patient trolley, ultrasound scan machine, hand sanitizers, detergents, and disposable wipes.





During a brief ceremony, Mr. Donghyun Lee, the KOICA Country Director, highlighted the importance of providing accessible and reliable health services to citizens. He reaffirmed KOICA’s commitment to supporting health initiatives in Ghana while acknowledging the crucial roles played by the Government and stakeholders in improving healthcare outcomes. “Health is not just a service; it is a lifeline,” Mr. Lee stated.





Mr. Lee also praised KAAG and healthcare workers for their dedication to serving the residents of Ayikuma and surrounding areas. He acknowledged the daily challenges faced by health workers and their continued commitment, patience, and courage. “As we move forward, let us continue to work hand-in-hand because when we support healthcare, we support productivity and the future of our communities,” he added.

