KNUST Murder Suspect Remanded in Custody

Kumasi: Daniel Tuffuor, the suspect in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) murder case, was on Friday remanded into police custody by the Prempeh Assembly Hall District Court in Kumasi.



According to Ghana News Agency, Tuffuor was arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of a final year biological sciences student at the university on Thursday, February 27, 2025. His plea was not taken after the fact sheet was presented, and he is scheduled to reappear before the court on Friday, March 24, 2025.



The police prosecutor requested the court to keep Tuffuor in custody for two weeks to enable further investigations. Tuffuor was apprehended after campus CCTV footage captured him in a confrontation with the deceased, Joana Deladem Yabani.



Reports indicated that Joana fell during the altercation and, after realizing she was unresponsive, the suspect allegedly relocated her body near the University’s Disability and Rehabilitation Centre. She was later found there at dawn on the same day.



Medical personnel from KNUST Hospital arrived at the scene, but Joana was pronounced dead before her body was taken to the morgue for further examination.

