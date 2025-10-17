KIC Hosts Agricultural Innovation for Africa Conference to Enhance Food Security



Accra: The third edition of the Agricultural Innovation for Africa Conference has been held in Accra, charting the course for opportunities in innovation, technology, and youth entrepreneurship to enhance food security. The two-day session provided the platform for Africa’s next generation of innovators to be inspired to take the future of the continent’s food security into their hands.





According to Ghana News Agency, Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC), in partnership with Kosmos Energy and AGRA, hosted the event, bringing on board policymakers, investors, industry experts, private sector and agribusiness leaders. Mr. Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, the KIC Executive Director, noted that the conference platform has been created by KIC to offer young people and industry experts the opportunity to engage, network, and gain insights into opportunities for transforming the agricultural sector through innovation and technology.





He emphasized the importance of collaborative partnerships to support youth innovations. Mr. Gyan-Kesse highlighted that KIC remains open to partnerships that empower young people, strengthen agribusinesses, and promote sustainable growth. He mentioned that KIC’s programs have already supported agritech entrepreneurs and impacted thousands of young people across Ghana, with 81 funded startups operating in the 16 regions of the country.





Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, commended KIC for prioritizing innovation to transform the agri-industry and empowering start-ups and young entrepreneurs. He highlighted the government’s efforts in the agribusiness sector to create jobs, including policy initiatives like the School Farm aimed at raising awareness of job opportunities.





Dr. Betty Annan, Country Director of AGRA, praised the conference’s focus on youth-led innovation and encouraged young people to leverage entrepreneurship development training to impact the agri-industry. The conference was chaired by Professor Godfred A. Bokpin from the University of Ghana, with Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster serving as the conference provocateur.





Key topics discussed included Food Innovation and Product Development, Youth at the Centre of Agricultural Transformation, Digital Tools Transforming Food and Agriculture, and Addressing Resilient Climate Change. The event featured masterclasses on food regulation, preservation techniques, and an agribusiness clinic. A Deal Room was available for young entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses to potential investors, along with a marketplace exhibition showcasing start-up innovations in the sector.





The conference was themed ‘African Youth Leveraging Innovation for Sustainable Food Systems’.

