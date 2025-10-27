Ketu North MP and DVLA Facilitate Dzodze DeZa Outreach Exercise



Dzodze: Mr. Eric Edem Agbana, the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, in collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has organised a two-day Dzodze DeZa Outreach to bring essential licensing services closer to constituents. The outreach, which began on Saturday, October 25, 2025, and continued the following day, formed part of the MP’s broader initiative to decentralize public services and make government institutions more accessible to residents of the municipality.





According to Ghana News Agency, the exercise covered a wide range of services, including new driver’s license registration, license renewal, upgrading, replacement, and proficiency testing. Mr. Agbana, speaking to the media, said the collaboration with the DVLA is part of his vision to ease the burden on residents who often have to travel long distances to access such services. “After successfully securing a decentralized Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) office for Ketu North, we are taking steps to bring more government agencies into the municipality,” he said. He added, “For this outreach, I am personally covering about half of the service cost to make it affordable for my constituents.”





Madam Ayisha Abdulai from the DVLA’s DTTL-Mobile Service Unit at the Head Office in Accra explained that the mobile team was invited by the MP to assist constituents with various licensing services. “We were invited by the Honourable MP to help residents with motor and vehicle licenses, renewals, upgrades, and replacements,” she said. “What makes this initiative special is that the MP has agreed to bear half of the cost, making the services more affordable.” She added that the collaboration had been very effective, with about 50 people served by mid-morning and more expected before the closing of the day. The team was also scheduled to continue the exercise at another venue the following day.





Some beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency expressed appreciation to the MP and the DVLA for the initiative. Mr. Anthony Agbesime, a resident of Dzodze, shared his excitement, saying the outreach made it easier and faster to access DVLA services without traveling outside the municipality. “The process is smooth and quicker than what we experience at the main offices. We are very grateful to our MP for making this possible,” he said. The outreach forms part of ongoing efforts by Mr. Agbana to promote service decentralization, citizen convenience, and effective government-community engagement in Ketu North.

