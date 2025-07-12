Keta Municipal Hospital Wound Care Centre Conducts Successful Skin Graft



Keta: The Wound Care Centre at the Keta Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region has successfully conducted a skin grafting operation on a patient suffering from a post-traumatic ulcer wound.





According to Ghana News Agency, the patient, Matsiador Jerome, a 24-year-old former student of Akatsi Senior High Technical School, was admitted to the hospital on January 24, 2025, following an injury sustained while playing football in December 2024.





Matsiador shared that the injury led to swelling in his right leg. Despite spending over GH?10,000 and seeking treatment at various health centers, his condition showed no significant improvement until he was admitted to Keta Municipal Hospital. He expressed gratitude for the care he received, highlighting the successful skin graft and attention from the medical team.





The successful operation demonstrated the hospital’s ability to handle complex cases. Matsiador praised the Wound Care Centre staff, led by Dr. Karikari Bonsu, who performed the skin graft on March 4, 2025. He was discharged after receiving proper care and treatment.





Dr. Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent and Surgical Specialist, explained that the team diagnosed an infection due to a post-traumatic ulcer on Matsiador’s right leg, which required urgent attention. Quick intervention by the medical team saved the patient from amputation and underscored the importance of seeking qualified medical care.





The commitment of the hospital staff to providing quality healthcare was evident in the successful surgery. Dr. Bonsu commended Mr. Mawuko Dzikunu, Executive Chairman of Glory Oil Company Limited, for founding the state-of-the-art wound care facility, which plays a crucial role in addressing wound care challenges.





The successful skin graft is expected to positively impact the community, boosting confidence in the hospital’s services and encouraging more individuals to seek medical attention when needed. Additionally, Dr. Bonsu praised the efforts of nurses and midwives, led by Dr. Martha Ampadu, for achieving a year without maternal mortality at the MTN Ghana’s Maternity and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit complex.

