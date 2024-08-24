Keta Municipal Hospital gets Renal Unit



The Keta Municipal Hospital has inaugurated a Renal Dialysis Centre to alleviate the plight of kidney patients in accessing dialysis treatment.

The centre was funded by Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the ‘Dufia’ of Anyako-Konu and the Paramount Chief of Amugo-Vego Traditional Area in the Volta Region.

Inaugurating the Centre, Tongi Gligui said it would enhance healthcare delivery and serve as a place where compassion would meet action.

He said: ‘All must come together to affirm the idea that no one should endure such a hardship of kidney disease alone.’

‘Dr Paul Farmer, a medical anthropologist and physician profoundly stated that the idea that some lives matter less is a root of all that is wrong with the world. These words keep me strong always.’

Another objective of establishing the Unit was to symbolise a future where every individual, regardless of their circumstances, should have access to quality healthcare and the support they deserve, he said.

Togbi Gligui commended his wife, Mama Tenge, his c

hildren, and other medical professionals who dedicated their efforts to the establishment of the Unit.

He charged the hospital staff and management body to take proper care of the facility to meet its intended purpose.

Dr Emmanuel Kona, the Keta Municipal Director of Health, and Dr Kofi Karikari Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, who received the facility on behalf of the staff, pledged the Unit would be used to achieve the desired results.

Three well-trained doctors were designated to provide services at the Unit.

The facility, the GNA learned, is the first of its kind within the Southern belt and second in the Volta Region.

Source: Ghana News Agency