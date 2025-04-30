Keta MCE Advocates for Church-State Collaboration to Boost Development

Keta: Mr Wisdom Seade, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta in the Volta Region, has advocated for a partnership between the church and the state to drive development in the municipality and the nation. He emphasized this during the 2025 Presbytery Representative Conference, held at the Global Evangelical Church, Keta branch, which aimed to discuss development agendas in the area.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Seade, a speaker at the conference, highlighted the importance of President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to merge the Ministries of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs. He described this move as significant in recognizing churches as valuable development partners. He noted the contributions of churches, including the Global Evangelical Church, in education and infrastructure development, particularly in building and managing schools and churches.

Mr Seade expressed his commitment to working closely with religious leaders through regular stakeholder engagements. He affirmed the trust in their counsel to support the development agendas of the municipality. He emphasized the experiences gathered by churches and other developmental organizations in managing institutions, positioning them as key allies in driving progress in Keta. He urged other institutions to emulate this in their efforts to deliver transformative messages.

Mr Seade also stressed the importance of preaching the gospel to the youth to address rising social vices in the municipality. He highlighted the active role churches could play in shaping young people’s lives.

Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, the Member of Parliament for the Anloga constituency, also attended the occasion. He stated that church-state collaboration serves as a timely reminder of the importance of partnership in driving development. He indicated that collaborative work by institutions such as the state and churches would have a positive impact on shaping the lives of community members and should be supported.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that the 2025 Presbytery Representative Conference provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss promoting development in Keta. The collaboration aims to achieve significant results in molding the future of the municipality.

Some church elders who interacted with the Ghana News Agency expressed their excitement about the conference and their readiness to work collaboratively with the government on development projects. They urged other church members to join efforts to ensure community progress.

The 2025 Presbytery Representative Conference was held under the theme “PREACH THE WORD” (2 Timothy 4:1-2), focusing on the transformative power of the gospel in shaping communities.