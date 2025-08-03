Kagyase Community Gets Ultra-Modern Health Facility to Boost Access to Healthcare



Kagyase: A community near Santasi-Anyinam in the Ashanti Region has received a major boost in healthcare delivery with the commissioning of an ultra-modern health facility, the ‘Next Care Medical Centre,’ aimed at improving access to quality healthcare services in the area.





According to Ghana News Agency, the newly opened centre is equipped to provide a range of essential services including paediatrics, antenatal and postnatal care, gynaecology and obstetric services, hypertension and diabetes management, emergency and eye care, as well as pharmacy and laboratory services.





Speaking at the official opening ceremony, Dr. Nana Adoma Owusu-Nyamekye, Founder of the facility, assured the community of competent and professional healthcare delivery tailored to meet their specific health needs. She stated that services at the facility would be driven by expertise and compassion to ensure quality care for all, adding that there were plans to embark on community outreach programmes and free health screening exercises to bring healthcare closer to the people.





Mr. Albert Acquah, Founder of Garden City University College (GCUC), emphasised the significance of public-private partnerships in advancing healthcare research and innovation in Ghana. He noted that such initiatives not only reduce congestion in public hospitals but also cut down the long waiting periods patients often face. He highlighted the importance of a robust healthcare system to national development, arguing that more of such facilities are needed in smaller communities to ensure equitable access to healthcare.





Nana Amponsah Kwa, Otumfuo Brempong, representing the Asantehene, reiterated the King’s commitment to transforming the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) into a world-class facility. He commended the efforts of private individuals in complementing government initiatives in the health sector and urged all stakeholders to contribute their quota towards addressing the health needs of local communities. He also advised staff of the newly commissioned facility to be humble and always treat patients with respect and dignity.

